TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.
Featured Story: What are no-load funds?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.