TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.

TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,865. The company has a market cap of $642.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

