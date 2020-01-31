Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $319.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.73.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.95. 356,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $240.59 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 261,230 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $81,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,266,000 after acquiring an additional 196,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 308,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,915,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

