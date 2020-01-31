Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $372.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $342.00 to $372.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,256. The company has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $240.59 and a one year high of $342.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.55 and its 200-day moving average is $300.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

