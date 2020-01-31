Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $9.43 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and $1.25 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

