Thingschain Price Tops $0.0000 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $19,863.00 and approximately $9,238.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046391 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00068040 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,493.14 or 0.99831934 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000732 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00053155 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 104.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.