Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.59 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $25.59 million and $1.94 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.04 or 0.05741511 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00128745 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

