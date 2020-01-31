Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Timkensteel from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of TMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 303,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,335. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. Timkensteel has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $278.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.61.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Timkensteel will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 2,789.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the second quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

