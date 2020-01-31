TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541,765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 194,916 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of TJX Companies worth $155,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $59.05. 254,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

