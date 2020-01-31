Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 541.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

