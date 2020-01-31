Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50, approximately 265,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 523,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Touchstone Exploration Inc will post -0.0202198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider North Energy ASA sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,848,750 shares in the company, valued at C$7,139,500.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

