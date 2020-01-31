Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,164 call options on the company. This is an increase of 873% compared to the typical volume of 736 call options.

NYSE FTI opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FTI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after buying an additional 5,124,716 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 238.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,005,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,225 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 409,097 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 12.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 924,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.