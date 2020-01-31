TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of TA stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 576,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,273. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$7.02 and a 52-week high of C$10.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -20.75.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$593.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -33.47%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

