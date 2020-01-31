TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 611.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 26.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $72.82.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

