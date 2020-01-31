TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $63,000 in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,987,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,035 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 366,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $80.66 and a 1-year high of $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.13.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.16.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

