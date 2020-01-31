TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $67,000 in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter.

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $45.28 on Friday. Inogen Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

