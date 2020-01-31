TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $74,000 in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 160,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,982 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $120.49 and a one year high of $174.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

