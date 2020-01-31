TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Trex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.22.

Trex stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52. Trex Company Inc has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $101.23. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

