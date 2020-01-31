TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 102,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 474,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.94 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

