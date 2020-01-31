TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,000 Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Norma J. Howard sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $65,679.90. Also, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,743 shares of company stock valued at $665,342. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRC. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of BMRC opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

