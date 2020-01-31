TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes $84,000 Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in W W Grainger by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,929 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in W W Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in W W Grainger by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $312.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.80.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

