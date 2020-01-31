TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.55.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $389.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $282.74 and a 1 year high of $393.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.512 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

