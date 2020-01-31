TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $136.27 million and $676.63 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Crex24, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.03048361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00195832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00123331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 135,925,549 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, WazirX, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Kuna, IDEX, HBUS, Bitso, Koinex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, CoinTiger and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

