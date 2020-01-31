Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,250,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.