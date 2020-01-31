Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

