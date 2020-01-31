Truvestments Capital LLC Has $303,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after buying an additional 487,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after buying an additional 209,544 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,516,000 after buying an additional 106,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,995,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.14. 1,149,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

