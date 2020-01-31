Truvestments Capital LLC Has $961,000 Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $90.83. The company had a trading volume of 109,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

