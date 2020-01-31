Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.67. 518,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,845,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

