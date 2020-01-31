Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 659 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 88.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 305,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 31.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.19. 126,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $62.46 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

