Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:TRUX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. 2,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616. Truxton has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $132.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64.

Get Truxton alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Truxton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.