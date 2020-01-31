TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC cut TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

TUWOY stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

