Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 178.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 174,173 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 446,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,773 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,052. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.25 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

