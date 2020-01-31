Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $18 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 511,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,920 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.5% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,494,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,052,688. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $301.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

