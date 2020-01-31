Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $429,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,990. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

