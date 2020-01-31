Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,430 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 192,604 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,036. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. CL King started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

