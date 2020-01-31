Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock remained flat at $$48.63 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 434,718 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

