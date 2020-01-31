Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.73.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $299.86. 913,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,529. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $300.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

