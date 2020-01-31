Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,550 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll-Rand comprises approximately 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter worth about $273,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 44,635 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $961,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,039 shares of company stock valued at $37,054,405. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $135.14. 2,480,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,462. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $98.66 and a 12-month high of $138.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.60.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.