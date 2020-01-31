Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 129.2% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 271.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.50. The stock had a trading volume of 367,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day moving average is $120.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $110.24 and a 12-month high of $130.32.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

