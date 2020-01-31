Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after acquiring an additional 437,189 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,573,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,453,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,047,000 after acquiring an additional 69,890 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.27. The stock had a trading volume of 167,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,571. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

