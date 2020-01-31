Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,799,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 214,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 163,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 584.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 150,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,320,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 187,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 53,512 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.01. 17,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,894. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.92 and its 200-day moving average is $136.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.87.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $3,566,626 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.