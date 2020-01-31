Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,960 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $102.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,974. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.