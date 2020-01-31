Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,270 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,270 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.95. 3,789,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,437. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

