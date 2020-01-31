Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,660 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,293 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,829 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 45.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,131 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

