Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.35.

GS traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.05. 1,486,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,027. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.85. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.