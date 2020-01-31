Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 605 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

LHX stock traded down $5.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,232. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $151.77 and a twelve month high of $225.85.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

