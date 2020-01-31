Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 820 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYG. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

HYG stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.57. 941,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,568,930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.13. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.47 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

