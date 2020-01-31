Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.42 Million Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after buying an additional 470,708 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,455,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in KLA by 675.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 208,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after buying an additional 181,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $13,844,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $5.28 on Friday, hitting $167.64. The stock had a trading volume of 39,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,011. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

