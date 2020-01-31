Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,890 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,517. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.