U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5,221.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 194,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 191,161 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

Shares of USB traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 509,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.