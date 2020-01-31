Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Up to $36.30

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.46, but opened at $36.30. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 28,957,180 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. ValuEngine raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 39,366.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 156,677 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,511,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

